Win Tickets to The Art of Love & Soul!
Listen to Tune-Up on 105.9 KISS FM all week long — Monday, April 28th through Friday, May 2nd — from 3 PM to 7 PM for your chance to win…
Listen to Tune-Up on 105.9 KISS FM all week long — Monday, April 28th through Friday, May 2nd — from 3 PM to 7 PM for your chance to win tickets to The Art of Love & Soul at the Fox Theatre on May 18th!
Here’s how to win:
Listen for the secret code word during Tune-Up’s show, then enter it in the form below for your chance to score a pair of tickets!
Get ready for an unforgettable night featuring Anthony Hamilton, Robin Thicke, and Vivian Green. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, but you could win your way in just by listening!
Don’t miss your chance to experience this incredible night of R&B magic!
Click here for complete rule.
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.