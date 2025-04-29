This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: April 29

April 29 has witnessed many important developments in Hip-Hop and R&B over the decades. From the birthdays of important artists to the release of seminal albums, this day marks many pivotal moments in the evolution of these genres. One notable industry icon whose birthday falls on this date is the American R&B singer-songwriter Tammi Terrell, who was born in 1945. She is best remembered for her strings of duets with fellow Motown legend Marvin Gaye, the most famous being "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", which the duo recorded in 1967.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many landmark R&B and hip-hop albums were released on this day:

2003: American rapper Bone Crusher dropped his debut album AttenCHUN!, Produced by Jermaine Dupri, it debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Lil Mama released her only studio album, VYP (Voice of the Young People). The album, which included singles such as "Lip Gloss" and "Shawty Get Loose", entered the Billboard 200 at No. 25 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: Canadian rap superstar Drake released his fourth album, Views, with guest appearances from Future, Rihanna, Wizkid, Kyla, and the late Southern rap legend Pimp C. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was ranked 17th on Billboard's "Best Albums of 2016" list.

Cultural Milestones

Several cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B were realized on this date:

1972: American R&B and soul singer Roberta Flack's debut album, First Take, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart three years after its release. While the album received a disappointing reception following its release in 1969, it started to gain attention after the singer's rendition of the folk song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face", a cut from the album, was used in Clint Eastwood's 1972 film, Play Misty for Me.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 29 has seen remarkable transformations in the lives of some of the industry's icons:

1992: American R&B singer Paula Abdul tied the knot with actor Emilio Estevez. She filed for divorce two years later, citing that they were not on the same page regarding having children.

