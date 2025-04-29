Cash Money Millionaires Bring 30th Anniversary Tour to Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 9

Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk of the Cash will represent Cash Money Millionaires for its 30th anniversary tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. Cash Money Millionaires will perform with The 400 Degreez Band and special guests Beanie Sigel, Freeway, The Lox, and Young Gunz.

According to a 313 Presents report, tickets for the performance will go on sale on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Created in 1991 by brothers Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams, Cash Money Records has blossomed from its roots in New Orleans into one of the most influential empires in music. Cash Money Records has showcased several chart-topping, multiplatinum artists and Grammy Award winners with a roster of talent that includes Jacquees, Juvenile, Onsight Deeda, Rublow, and others. Its cumulative sales total more than 100 million albums worldwide.