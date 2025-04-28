ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout at LCA!

R&B icon Charlie Wilson is bringing the ultimate soul-infused celebration to fans this summer with his Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour! The nationwide tour will stop at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, September 5th!

We're hooking up a lucky winner with tickets to go to the show! Fill out the entry form BELOW to enter!

Can't wait to see if you'll win?! Click here to get your tickets NOW!

What You Win

A pair of tickets to Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout starring Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci (K-Ci and JoJo), and El Debarge on September 5th, 2025 at Little Ceasar's Arena!

How To Enter

Fill out the Entry Form Below for your chance to win!

Contest Rules

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 12:00 am on April 28th, 2025, and end at 10:00 am on August 29th, 2025. To enter, visit kissfmdetroit.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form. 

Eligibility Restrictions 

This contest is open to all 105.9 Kiss FM listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility. 

Prizes 

The prize is a pair of tickets to Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout starring Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci (K-Ci and JoJo), and El Debarge on September 5th, 2025, at Little Ceasar's Arena. The approximate retail value (ARV) of the prize is $150. Prizes may be digital, and the winner will receive an email with instructions on redeeming tickets once digital tickets are available. Tickets are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event cannot occur as scheduled, 105.9 Kiss FM's sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s). 

Winner Selection and Notification 

Up to one (1) winner will be selected on September 2nd, 2025, at approximately 10:00 am ET in a 105.9 Kiss FM-conducted random drawing from all combined eligible text messages and online entries received. Potential prize winners will promptly be notified by phone and email following the random drawing. The winner must confirm acceptance of the prize within five (5) days of winning or risk disqualification and selection of an alternate winner (time permitting) in a random drawing of all remaining combined eligible entries. 

Conditions 

105.9 Kiss FM reserves the right to end any contest or amend these rules upon announcement on air and by publication at kissfmdetroit.com. By entering this contest, entrants agree to 105.9 Kiss FM’s Terms of Service Agreement and to use personal information as stated in the Privacy Policy at kissfmdetroit.com. Copies of the written contest rules and a list of all winners are available during regular business hours at the station's main studio, One Radio Plaza, Detroit, MI 48220, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to 105.9 Kiss FM or by clicking HERE

