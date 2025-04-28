Win Tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour!

The "Live Breathe Fight Tour," featuring David and Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Kierra Sheard, is coming to The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on May 24th!

The tour aims to uplift, empower, and inspire audiences through a blend of soul-stirring music, personal testimonies, and encouraging messages. We want to hook up a lucky winner with tickets to attend the show!

What You Win

A pair of tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour featuring David and Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Kierra Sheard at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on May 24th, 2025!

How to Enter

Fill out the Entry Form BELOW for YOUR chance to win!

Contest Rules

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 12:00 am on April 28th, 2025, and end at 10:00 am on May 15th ,2025. To enter, visit kissfmdetroit.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all 105.9 Kiss FM listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a pair of tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour featuring David and Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Kierra Sheard at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on May 24th, 2025. The approximate retail value (ARV) of the prize is TBD. Prizes may be digital, and the winner will receive an email with instructions on redeeming tickets once digital tickets are available. Tickets are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event cannot occur as scheduled, 105.9 Kiss FM's sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s).

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to one (1) winner will be selected on May 16th, 2025, at approximately 10:00 am ET in a 105.9 Kiss FM-conducted random drawing from all combined eligible text messages and online entries received. Potential prize winners will promptly be notified by phone and email following the random drawing. The winner must confirm acceptance of the prize within five (5) days of winning or risk disqualification and selection of an alternate winner (time permitting) in a random drawing of all remaining combined eligible entries.

Conditions