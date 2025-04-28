Snoop Dogg Wants Court to Throw Out $107 Million Death Row Records Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg seeks dismissal of a massive $107 million claim tied to Death Row Records. Lydia Harris, the ex-wife of Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, filed the initial lawsuit in 2002 after investing $1.5 million to start the label in 1989. She received a $107 million judgment in 2005, but she never saw the money because the label changed owners.

Harris brought new claims in 2022 when Snoop took control. In Texas courts, she filed against Suge Knight, Interscope Records, Time Warner, and Universal Music Group as well as Snoop Dogg. The lawsuit seeks asset recovery, punitive damages, and a full accounting of Death Row's finances.

Snoop's legal team argues that this case is too old to be valid, and they accuse her of bad faith litigation. According to HipHopDX, they said she "continued a pattern of harassment in California for years and has now shifted her harassment to a new forum in Texas."

The court hasn't ruled on Snoop Dogg's motion to dismiss yet, and the ruling could impact the album release, Altar Call. This record honors his late mother.