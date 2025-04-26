Weekend Winning: The R&B Invitation

ContestsEvents
105.9 KISS-FM Winning Weekend

Win Tickets to See Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét at the Fox Theatre!

Ready for an unforgettable night of R&B?

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to The R&B Invitation Tour featuring three legendary voices: Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Venue: Fox Theatre, Detroit

The R&B Invitation Tour promises an evening of smooth vocals, timeless hits, and soulful memories as these iconic artists take over the Fox Theatre.

Presented by Comerica Bank, this is a night you don’t want to miss!

🎵 Joe – The R&B legend behind hits like “I Wanna Know” and “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do,” a seven-time GRAMMY® nominee and true icon of the genre.

🎵 Musiq Soulchild – Known for neo-soul anthems like “Love” and “Just Friends,” Musiq continues to captivate fans around the world.

🎵 Eric Benét – Four-time GRAMMY® nominee and NAACP Image Award winner, beloved for soulful classics like “Spend My Life With You.”

Produced by: Post Road Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of North American Entertainment Group, Inc.

How to Enter:

Fill out the form below for your shot at winning a pair of tickets to one of the smoothest concerts of the year!

Don’t miss out! Enter now for your chance to experience Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét live in Detroit.

Click here for complete rules.

Matt ChristophersonEditor

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.

