Paleontologists Unearth Mammoth Skull in Washtenaw County

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 31: A view of the skull of a triceratops exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot auction house in October on August 31, 2021 in Paris, France. “Big John”, the largest known triceratops, over 66 million years old and with an 8-meter long skeleton, is on display in Paris until 20 October, before an auction the following day at Hotel Drouot. The skeleton of the huge ‘Big John’ triceratops found on a ranch in Montana in the United States and acquired in the raw state. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

An ancient mammoth unearthed in a farmer's field southwest of Ann Arbor could reveal clues about the lives of early humans in the region.

A team of paleontologists from the University of Michigan and an excavator explored the site in Lima Township, approximately 10 miles southwest of Ann Arbor and several miles from Chelsea. The crew was able to recover about 20% of the mammoth's bones, including the skull and two tusks, several vertebrae and ribs, the pelvis, and two shoulder blades.

According to U-M paleontologist Daniel Fisher, who directed the dig, the bones are from an adult male mammoth that lived approximately 11,700 to 15,000 years ago. The site holds “excellent evidence of human activity” associated with the mammoth remains, he said.

“We think that humans were here and may have butchered and stashed the meat so that they could come back later for it,” said Fisher, director of the U-M Museum of Paleontology and a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, in a U-M news release.

The first bones were uncovered during the week of April 21 when farmer and property owner James Bristle was installing a drainage pipe at a low spot in his wheat field that is surrounded by soybeans. A backhoe digging a trench for the pipe unearthed an approximately 3-foot-long bone that was identified as part of a mammoth pelvis.

“We didn't know what it was, but we knew it was certainly a lot bigger than a cow bone,” said Bristle, who watched as the mammoth skull and tusks were revealed in an approximately 10-foot-deep excavation pit.

Mammoths and mastodons — an elephant-like prehistoric creature — once existed in North America before disappearing approximately 11,700 years ago. According to Fisher, the remains of about 300 mastodons and 30 mammoths have been recovered in Michigan over the years.

Michigan Humane Hosts Low-Cost Pet Vaccine Clinic at Palmer Park

Michigan Humane collaborated with the Friends of Palmer Park on Saturday, April 26, to offer a low-cost vaccination and microchipping clinic to Detroit-area pet owners.

The weekend's veterinary care services launched a vaccination series in the city that will be held throughout the spring and summer. This effort ensures pets across Detroit can receive critical veterinary services. The suggested fee is $30 per pet, but those who were unable to pay still received services.

Although Saturday's clinic opened at 10 a.m., many people arrived hours in advance to claim a spot in line. According to a Local 4 News Detroit report, hundreds of people and their pets were projected to attend the event.

“It reminds us that there's just a lot of people struggling financially,” said Doug Plant, chief operating officer at Michigan Humane, in an interview with Local 4 News Detroit. “But it also shows how much their pets mean to them. A lot of people wouldn't brave 40-degree temperatures with 20 mph winds unless it was really important to them. It says a lot about how much people care about their pets.”