Dearborn Schools Put New Electric Buses on the Road

Dearborn Public Schools is set to roll out a fleet of electric school buses, which officials say will cut emissions and create a cleaner environment.

"Eighteen new zero-emission additions to the fleet and 20 chargers. That's not just a run-of-the-mill upgrade to a school's bus system," said Phil Roos of Egle, a school bus transportation provider, in an interview with FOX 2 Detroit, "but also public health and the quality of life."

EPA funding of $1.7 million supported the Dearborn Public Schools initiative. According to FOX 2 Detroit, Dearborn's new electric school buses represent the largest single school bus deployments in Michigan.

"When Dearborn takes a step forward, it sends a message across the state. This is possible. Cleaner air is possible. Greener transportation is possible. Innovation and public education sustainability can go hand-in-hand," said high school sophomore Mahdi Nasrala during a "pulling the plug" ceremony celebrating the new electric school bus fleet.

Dearborn partnered with Highland Electric Fleets, which provides Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) for school bus fleets in North America. As part of the initiative, Highland installed 20 BorgWarner charging stations to promote overnight and downtime charging to keep the buses ready to roll on their daily routes.

Dearborn Public Schools believes it will benefit from significant cost-saving opportunities by eliminating or decreasing fuel and maintenance costs associated with traditional diesel-powered school buses.

According to a press released issued by Highland, the 18 Blue Bird All American Type D electric-powered buses create no emissions. They can get up to 120 miles on a single charge and can be fully charged in six to eight hours overnight. Additionally, the buses operate much more quietly than traditional diesel buses, reducing noise pollution and creating a more calming environment for students.