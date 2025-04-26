Canton Township Cuts Ribbon on Renovated Heritage Park Following Tornado Destruction

Almost two years after a tornado ripped apart structures at Canton's Heritage Park, signs of revitalization sprouted at the site on Earth Day, including a new red maple tree.

The township held a ribbon-cutting and tree-planting ceremony on Tuesday, April 22, to mark the reopening of the park's three south pavilions, which were leveled by the August 2023 storm. This ceremony commemorated the final touches on the rebuilding that followed the destruction when an EF-0 tornado ripped through the area with 80 mph winds.

The tornado, which touched down close to Pheasant Run Golf Club and dissolved a few minutes later near the Lower River Rouge, tore a path of destruction through Summit Parkway and Canton Circle Road, destroying trees and the park's pavilions. Canton officials said 50 trees were lost following the storm, and significant damage to the newly renovated splash pad had occurred.

During the last two years, the park has been repaired. Work included installing new picnic tables and trash bins, planting new trees, and restoring the splash pad.

“Canton is grateful that all damaged park amenities could be replaced to keep Heritage Park one of the most popular destinations in our parks system,” Canton Leisure Services Director Greg Hohenberger said in a press release shared with Hometown Life. “Our parks play such an essential role in contributing to the overall aesthetics and livability of our community, and we look forward to continuing to welcome over 300,000-plus visitors to Heritage Park annually.”