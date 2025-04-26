Ann Arbor Begins Work on Barton Dam Embankment Remediation

In early March, the city of Ann Arbor began work on the Barton Dam embankment remediation project. With an anticipated completion in June 2027, the project will secure the dam's infrastructure and bring the structure into compliance with federal safety regulations.

A Michigan Daily report noted that the dam, near Barton Pond and the Barton Nature Area, is an essential part of the city's water management system. It is Ann Arbor's reliable source of drinking water. The project's scope involves stabilizing a berm — a flat strip of raised land supporting the dam's structural integrity — on the downstream slope of the dam's right embankment.

In addition to addressing the dam's infrastructure, the project will also improve site accessibility, including widening the existing pathway underneath the railroad underpass at the site.

Designated public areas near the dam will remain inaccessible during construction, including walking paths beneath the railroad bridge at the Barton Nature Area and on-site access to Barton Pond. City officials warn the public that crossing the railroad tracks outside of these designated areas is illegal.

The city, however, is permitting access to a pedestrian bridge over the Huron River and the city public boat launch site downstream of the pedestrian bridge.

Emma Noraian, a student and founding member of the Engineering Sustainable Systems Club at the University of Michigan, wrote in an email to The Michigan Daily that the dam's restoration is necessary to prevent a serious environmental problem if the dam were to fail.