U-M’s QB Underwood Displays Pain Points Amid Promise at Wolverines Spring Game

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – APRIL 19: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up ahead of the Maize vs. Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

In its annual spring game on Saturday, April 19, University of Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood showed signs of struggles that he will experience as a freshman next season amid glimmers of promise that made him the country's highly rated high school football recruit.

Despite going 12 of 26 for 187 yards with an 88-yard pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman, Underwood exhibited talent in training. According to an ESPN report, Underwood had a pair of delay-of-game penalties and several high, wide, and dropped throws. He lost 12 yards on two sacks and gained 17 yards on three runs.

"He did well," coach Sherrone Moore said in an interview with ESPN. "Made some really good throws and had some things we need to clean up and get better at."

Approximately 40,000 fans were on hand to witness the Wolverines take the field at the Big House.

Underwood is expected to compete with sophomore Jadyn Davis and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for playing time ahead of the Wolverines' season opener on Aug. 30 at home against Fresno State.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Underwood said he's aware people will question whether he can live up to Michigan's high expectations.

"'He's just a freshman. He won't be good enough,'" Underwood said. "I might keep that chip my whole three years."

Hoffman told ESPN that Underwood has been busy building bonds with his teammates.