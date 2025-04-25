Removal or Preservation? Debate Heats Up Over Future of Flat Rock Dam on Huron River

Huron-Clinton Metroparks is evaluating how to approach a nearly century-old dam it owns on the Huron River in Flat Rock.

The Flat Rock Dam, at more than 500 feet long, was constructed during the late 1920s by Henry Ford for hydropower generation for his headlamp plant. Ford Motor Co. later sold the dam to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority. The southeast Michigan parks operator obtained the dam to sustain the approximately 250-acre water impoundment behind it and adjacent recreational natural areas.

According to Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials, the Flat Rock Dam and the smaller Huroc Dam below it are a substantial barrier to fish swimming upstream from Lake Erie. Since the 1990s, the Michigan DNR has reported that the the dams restrict fish movement and curtail reproduction for several sport fish species, such as lake sturgeon, walleye, and white bass.

In 2022, Metroparks, in collaboration with the DNR, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Huron River Watershed Council, and the city of Flat Rock, submitted a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Regional Partnership Grant through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The grant funded a feasibility study that considered alternative options for the Flat Rock and Huroc Dams, which included leaving the dams as they are, partially removing both dams, and fully removing the dams.

Residents of the area, however, say that removing the dams would impact the lifestyle they have enjoyed for many years. A Facebook group, "Save the Flat Rock Dam," has been started and now has more than 1,200 members. A petition drive has generated 350 signatories, and this number is increasing. "Save Flat Rock Dam" signs are also showing up on lawns.