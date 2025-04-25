Michigan Wolverines Sweep Big Ten Individual Tennis Awards

The No. 3-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team, which entered as the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament during the week of April 21, has garnered several of the Big Ten's top individual awards.

Julia Fliegner was named Player of the Year. Emily Sartz-Lunde earned Freshman of the Year, and Ronni Bernstein was honored as Coach of the Year as the Big Ten conference announced its postseason honors on Wednesday, April 23.

Fliegner and Piper Chaney picked up All-Big Ten first-team honors, while Lily Jones secured a place on the second team. Sartz-Lunde and Jessica Bernales received all-freshman honors.

According to a Michigan news release, Fliegner is the seventh Wolverine to receive Player of the Year honors after she went 28-5 in singles action. In dual matches, Fliegner has a 12-1 record with an 11-1 mark at the top of the lineup.

Sartz-Lunde is the eighth Wolverine in team history to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, while also securing a spot on the first-ever all-freshman team. She has a 22-7 overall singles record and is 11-3 in dual matches. She went a perfect 7-0 in Big Ten singles matches and has won all eight of her last matches.

Bernstein receives her fourth consecutive and 10th overall Big Ten Coach of the Year honor after she led Michigan to its third Big Ten championship with a 13-0 record.

Charney has been honored by the conference for the first time in her career. She moved up to No. 2 in the singles lineup after playing primarily at No. 6 last season. Jones earned a spot on the second team after amassing an impressive 27-10 overall singles record and a 13-5 dual-match record.

Bernales joins Sartz-Lunde on an all-freshman team with a 17-11 regular-season record. She's gone 9-5 in dual matches and is 8-3 at No. 6.