Detroit’s Pope Francis Center Committed to Helping the Homeless After Pontiff’s Death

As the Catholic community across Detroit mourns Pope Francis's death, a community-based center bearing his name said it is more steadfast than ever in continuing its mission to help the homeless.

"He cared for the poor in the slums of Argentina before he ever became pope. It was part of who he was. And he definitely brought that into his papacy," said Father McCabe, founder of the Pope Francis Center, in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

McCabe said that naming the facility after the pontiff honors Pope Francis's commitment to serving society's poor and vulnerable.

"He would have been very proud to have his name on this building because of the care and the concern we have for each person that comes to us in need and making sure that we are showing love and dignity and compassion to folks who are down and out," McCabe said.

"This is a program that really allows you to take your time to get yourself together without any pressure," said Tony Porter, a resident at the center, in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

McCabe said that community support is critical to ensuring the center can continue to serve the needs of Detorit's homeless.

"It's really about making sure that all of us as Detroiters are focused on caring for the most vulnerable, the least among us… the poor, the suffering," he added.