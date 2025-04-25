Detroit Police Actively Hiring Amid Plans to Take Over Staffing for Detroit Detention Center

A Detroit Police Department vehicle drives down Woodward Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Friday, July 19, 2013. Detroit, the cradle of the automobile assembly line and a symbol of industrial might, filed the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy after decades of decline left it too poor to pay billions of dollars owed bondholders, retired cops and current city workers. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Detroit Police officials have begun hiring staff for the Detroit Detention Center (DDC). After July 31, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) will exit its agreement to manage the center, which houses approximately 200 inmates.

The MDOC has operated the former Mound Correctional Facility on Mound Road since 2013. The operations were under a non-binding interagency agreement that required the state to provide 90 days' notice to exit the deal.

"MDOC is currently in discussions with the City of Detroit to transition the operation of the Detroit Detention Center to the City of Detroit on or about July 31, 2025," MDOC spokeswoman Jenni Riehle stated in an email to The Detroit News. "The DDC was opened on Aug. 1, 2013, and operates under an interagency agreement between the Detroit Police Department and MDOC. At the last review of the interagency agreement in Oct. 2024, it was determined that the City of Detroit should resume the management of city detainees, an operation typically overseen by police departments."

Detroit Police officials said about 10 Detention Facility Officers were hired on Friday, April 25. More than 60 positions remain to be filled. In December 2024, the city posted the openings for Detention Facility Officers, listing starting annual salaries ranging from $33,456 to $39,852.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison confirmed with The Detroit News that Detention Facility Officers and civilian employees would fully staff the DDC. "We'll hire the same number of employees for the DDC as the MDOC has now," Bettison said, noting that approximately 73 MDOC staff are employed there.