$11M Renovation of Coleman A. Young Recreation Center Completed

The Coleman A. Young Recreation Center has been renovated. It shuttered its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and underwent an $11 million facility upgrade.

The City of Detroit Construction & Demolition Department (CDD) marked the completion of the renovation on Monday, April 21. According to a news release on the City of Detroit's website, the work was funded with a $5.9 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $5.1 million in Unlimited Tax General Obligation (UTGO) bond funding.

The project has transitioned from the CDD's Construction and Capital Planning Division to the Facilities Maintenance Division.

“This handoff represents a full-circle moment, turning a vision into reality,” said Timothy Palazzolo, director of the Construction & Demolition Department, in a statement shared in the news release. “We're proud to deliver another revitalized facility that will continue serving our city for years to come.”

General contractor Gandol Inc. Improvement led both parts of the renovation, which included significant interior upgrades focused on efficiency, long-term sustainability, and safety. Work on the project included fire alarm and CCTV system improvements, pool system enhancements, boiler and chiller replacements, ventilation system upgrades, and a new elevator installation.

Additional work on the facility included replacing ceilings and flooring, electrical upgrades, exterior window replacements, gym floor refinishing, landscaping enhancements, and repairs to the parking lot.