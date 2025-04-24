Volunteers Pick Up Litter During Dequindre Cut Greenway’s Spring Cleanup

The Southwest Greenway in Detroit, Michigan on a summer day with blue skys and Michigan Central Station visible in the distance

In commemoration of Earth Day, the nonprofit Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and its friends have organized Earth Day activities during April, including its annual Dequindre Cut Greenway cleanup.

On Saturday, April 19, volunteers converged on the greenway's pedestrian path to pick up pop cans, wrappers, and other debris discarded there.

“The more people who can experience it and see it, I think the better it is for everyone, from a healthy perspective, as well as just a really great asset in the city that needs to be taken care of,” said volunteer Laura L'Esperance in an interview with Local 4 News Detroit.

In 2024, the nonprofit reported collecting close to 1,000 pounds of trash at the Dequindre Cut Greenway.

According to the Conservancy's website, the Dequindre Cut was formerly a Grand Trunk Railroad line. The below-street-level greenway runs parallel to St. Aubin Street, between Mack Avenue and Atwater Street, north of the riverfront. The greenway's 20-foot-wide paved pathway features separate lanes for pedestrians and bicyclists.