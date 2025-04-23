Michigan’s Most Expensive Zip Codes Revealed

If you've ever wondered what the most expensive areas in the state are to purchase a home, it all falls in the zip codes. It's interesting to see how certain zip codes have very expensive houses, while others have bargain homes. There is a lot to a zip code. Who doesn't remember the popular show 90210? Okay, that was a while ago, but it's still living out there in reruns somewhere on streaming. Now, a new study has revealed the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. per state.

Most Expensive Zip Codes in the U.S.

RealtyHop has put together a tally of the most expensive zip codes in each state across America. As for methodology, RealtyHop analyzed the price for each listing from 2024 and sorted the areas by zip code. Then, they ranked them by the median list price.

Among the key findings were that "for the fifth year in a row, 94027 in Atherton, California, is the most expensive zip code in America, with a median price of $7,750,000." The study also found that "the three most expensive zip codes in the country (including 33109 Miami-Dade, Florida, and 11962 Suffolk County, New York) reside along the coasts and sit on or near beaches" and that in general "many zip codes boast waterfront properties for buyers." Also, the least expensive zip code was 72758 in Rogers, Arkansas, with a median list price of $408,403.

Now, let's get to Michigan. According to the study, the three most expensive zip codes in the state are 49434 (Macatawa) at $1,619,000, 49654 (Leland) at $1,290,000 and 49116 (Lakeside) at $1,250,000.