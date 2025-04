Register to see the premiere of Final Destination: Bloodlines with Mason & Starr at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on 8 mile in Detroit on May 16th!

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice. Plagued by a violent, recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

We're hooking up some lucky winners with passes to attend the premiere of this movie with Mason & Angie Starr at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on 8 Mile! To enter, fill out the entry form below!

What You Win

A pair of passes for you and a guest to see the premiere of Final Destination: Bloodlines on May 16th, at The Bel-Air Luxury Cinema on 8 Mile in Detroit!

How To Enter

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!

Official Rules

Contest Period: The contest will begin at 6:00 am on April 23rd, 2025, and end at 10:00 am on May 9th, 2025. To enter, visit kissfmdetroit.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the contest by completing and submitting the online entry form.

Eligibility Restrictions

This contest is open to all 105.9 Kiss FM listeners 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry, legal US residents, and residing in the Detroit Metro Area. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Prizes

The prize is a pair of passes to attend the screening of the movie, Final Destination: Bloodlines on May 16th, 2025 at The Bel-Air Luxury Cinema at 10100 8 Mild Rd. E., Detroit, MI. The approximate retail value (ARV) of the prize is TBD. Prizes may be digital, and the winner will receive an email with instructions on redeeming tickets once digital tickets are available. Tickets are not refundable or transferable and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event cannot occur as scheduled, 105.9 Kiss FM's sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s).

Winner Selection and Notification

Up to one (1) winner will be selected on May 12th, 2025, at approximately 10:00 am ET in a 105.9 Kiss FM-conducted random drawing from all combined eligible text messages and online entries received. Potential prize winners will promptly be notified by phone and email following the random drawing. The winner must confirm acceptance of the prize within five (5) days of winning or risk disqualification and selection of an alternate winner (time permitting) in a random drawing of all remaining combined eligible entries.

Conditions