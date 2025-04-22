Detroit’s Ford Fireworks Show in Running for USA Today’s Top National Display

Ford Fireworks Show, one of downtown Detroit's most iconic symbols, has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards 2025 for the best fireworks show in the nation. The Ford Fireworks is in its 67th year and is produced by The Parade Company in collaboration with the Ford Motor Company, attracting hundreds of thousands of people to the Detroit River every summer.

“The Ford Fireworks is one of the largest and most stunning fireworks shows in America, and we are honored to be nominated by USA TODAY,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. “We have a remarkable partnership with Ford Motor Company to bring the people of Detroit and our region this world-class event for the 67th year.”

The 2025 show is scheduled for June 23 at 10 p.m., and it will feature live music, food and beverage offerings, and a dazzling pyrotechnic display launched from three barges over the river. Spectators can enjoy the show from public locations like Belle Isle and Hart Plaza or rooftop viewing parties at downtown bars and restaurants.