Detroit Opens New $18M Housing Complex with 40 Affordable Units

On Apr. 17, the City of Detroit celebrated the grand opening of the Campbell Street Apartments, the next step in adding affordable housing options in the East Chadsey-Condon neighborhood. This $18 million project includes 40 units in Phase 1, designed for households earning no more than 30% of the area's median income. Residents will pay no more than 30% of their income on rent with project-based vouchers.

The development, located at 5800 Michigan Ave. near Corktown and the revitalized Michigan Central Station, was funded through a combination of resources, including over $14.6 million from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. Additional support came from a $1 million grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for soil cleanup and $510,000 from the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority as part of a brownfield redevelopment initiative.

The apartments have modern amenities such as furnished units with hardwood floors, double-bowl sinks, a community center, on-site laundry, and 50 gated parking spaces. Development is part of a larger effort to increase walkability and access to schools, grocery stores, and public transportation. A second phase, the Wesson Apartments, will add 32 more affordable units within 19 months.

Melia Howard, Deputy Mayor for the City of Detroit, praised the project's impact, stating, "The expansion of affordable housing is incredible. We continue to gain safe, affordable housing to retain our Detroiters and bring new ones in. I'm so grateful to be a part of the housing solution in our city and to see it flourish."