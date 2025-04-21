Win Tickets to See The Temptations & The Four Tops at the Fox Theatre!
Listen to Ms. Jessica on 105.9 KISS-FM all this week for your chance to win a pair of Win Them Before You Can Buy Them tickets to see two legendary…
Listen to Ms. Jessica on 105.9 KISS-FM all this week for your chance to win a pair of Win Them Before You Can Buy Them tickets to see two legendary Motown acts — The Temptations & The Four Tops — live at the Fox Theatre on October 19th!
📅 How to Enter:
📻 Tune in to Ms. Jessica from 12PM to 3PM, Monday through Friday, April 21st – 25th
🔐 Listen for the Code Word during her show
📝 Enter the code word in the form below for your chance to win!
🎟 What You’ll Win:
- A pair of tickets to see The Temptations & The Four Tops live in Detroit!
- It’s your shot to relive the classic Motown sound before anyone else!
🎫 Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25th at Ticketmaster.com
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.