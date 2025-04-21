Win Tickets to See Keyshia Cole with Tink and Wale at Little Caesars Arena!
Listen to Tune-Up on 105.9 KISS-FM from 3PM to 7PM, Monday through Friday, April 21st – 25th for your chance to win a pair of Win Them Before You Can…
Listen to Tune-Up on 105.9 KISS-FM from 3PM to 7PM, Monday through Friday, April 21st – 25th for your chance to win a pair of Win Them Before You Can Buy Them tickets to see Keyshia Cole with special guests Tink and Wale live at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, July 10th!
🎟 What You Could Win:
- A pair of tickets to see Keyshia Cole with Tink and Wale in Detroit!
- Experience a night of R&B and hip-hop hits before tickets go on sale to the public.
🎫 Tickets on sale Friday, April 25th at Ticketmaster.com
