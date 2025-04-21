Spoil Momma Rotten!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00amEastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday April 21 st , 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) Thursday May 8, 2025.

KISS-FM will randomly select one (1) winner each weekday Monday-Friday from all on line submissions for this contest beginning on Monday May 5th-Friday May 9th. Upon verification, winner will receive a PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $300. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here