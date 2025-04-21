ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Spoil Momma Rotten!

Spoil your momma rotten this year with a fabulous prize pack from 105.9 Kiss FM! Your momma could win a Miche Bangle from MJ Diamonds, a $25 Buddys gift card…

Doug Warner
Spoil Momma Rotten

Spoil your momma rotten this year with a fabulous prize pack from 105.9 Kiss FM!

Your momma could win a Miche Bangle from MJ Diamonds, a $25 Buddys gift card and two tickets to MJR Theatre!

bangle

Prizes provided by:

MJ Diamonds
MJR
Buddys

ENTER BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00amEastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday April 21st , 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  Thursday May 8, 2025.

KISS-FM will randomly select one (1) winner each weekday Monday-Friday from all on line submissions for this contest beginning on Monday May 5th-Friday May 9th. Upon verification, winner will receive a PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $300. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here

Mother's Day
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Win Tickets to See The Temptations & The Four Tops at the Fox Theatre!
ContestsWin Tickets to See The Temptations & The Four Tops at the Fox Theatre!Matt Christopherson
🎶 Win Tickets to the R&B Invitation Tour at the Fox Theatre!
Contests🎶 Win Tickets to the R&B Invitation Tour at the Fox Theatre!Matt Christopherson
Live Breathe Fight
ContestsWin Tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour at The Aretha!Matt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect