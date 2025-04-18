This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 18
April 18 is etched on the hearts of Hip-Hop and R&B fans for good reason. It has been the backdrop of many defining moments that continue to impact the industry today. One icon celebrating their birthday on this day is the American rapper and actor Fredro Starr, born in 1971. He is best known as a founding member of the New York hardcore rap group Onyx, whose debut album, Bacdafucup, peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many genre-defining albums and charting singles have been released on April 18:
- 1994: American rapper and producer DJ Kool released his second studio album, 20 Minute Workout. The record reached No. 84 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2000: American DJ Tony Touch dropped his debut album, The Piece Maker, which peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard 200. It features a selection of hip-hop greats, including Cypress Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, Flipmode Squad, Royce da 5'9", and Prodigy.
- 2019: The song "Power is Power" by American singer SZA, fellow American rapper Travis Scott, and Canadian singer The Weeknd was released. The lead single from the soundtrack album For the Throne peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted in 19 other countries.
Cultural Milestones
April 18 has ushered in numerous important cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1971: Music icon Diana Ross' first solo television musical special, Diana!, aired on the ABC. The program, which was choreographed by David Winters of West Side Story fame, featured guest appearances by Bill Cosby and Danny Thomas and performances by The Jackson 5.
- 2013: Legendary American Hip-Hop group Public Enemy was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame by film director Spike Lee and singer Harry Belafonte. The group became the fourth Hip-Hop group to receive this honor.
- 2019: Acclaimed Hip-Hop group Cypress Hill made history again by becoming the first Latino-American rap group to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Los Angeles act was also the first Latino-American hip-hop group to have Platinum and Multi-Platinum selling albums.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The Hip-Hop and R&B industry has witnessed significant upheavals and controversies on this day:
- 2014: Los Angeles Police Department thwarted an alleged multimillion extortion plot by producer Chauncey Mahan against rap mogul Jay Z. Mahan, who worked with Jay Z from 2008 to 2009, had several of the artist's master recordings, which were valued between $15 million and $20 million and were presumed lost. He had allegedly planned to put them up for auction or return them to Live Nation, which Jay Z had a partnership with, for a $100,000 "storage fee."
- 2015: Rappers Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset from the Atlanta hip-hop group Migos were arrested on drug possession and gun-related charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University, forcing the trio to postpone their Yung Rich Nation Tour until July.
April 18 will forever be a memorable date for Hip-Hop and R&B. This day has heralded many significant moments that have left a lasting impression on these genres and the music landscape.