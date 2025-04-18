This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 18

April 18 is etched on the hearts of Hip-Hop and R&B fans for good reason. It has been the backdrop of many defining moments that continue to impact the industry today. One icon celebrating their birthday on this day is the American rapper and actor Fredro Starr, born in 1971. He is best known as a founding member of the New York hardcore rap group Onyx, whose debut album, Bacdafucup, peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200.