Detroit Land Bank Authority Marks Over 12,000 Completed Vacant Home Restorations

What was once blighted and vacant is now the centerpiece of a celebration marking a significant revitalization of neighborhoods across Detroit.

Officials with the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) joined the City of Detroit and individuals who bought former DLBA homes since 2014 to celebrate the impact that 12,000 vacant home restorations have made on the City of Detroit over the past decade.

“Back in 2014, when the Land Bank had 45,000 vacant homes in its inventory, a lot of people thought we should just tear them all down, but the Land Bank had a clear strategy to save thousands of them and has executed that strategy beautifully,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “But the real work has been done by people — most of them Detroiters — who have transformed these 12,000 blighted and abandoned houses into beautiful homes.”

A City of Detroit news release noted that, over the last 10 years, the DLBA has progressed from owning 45,000 vacant, abandoned homes to fewer than 4,500. Less than 2,000 remain in the DLBA's sales pipeline.

Additionally, more than 3,000 blocks have seen multiple successful Land Bank restorations.

Since 2014, the DLBA has been a force for transforming vacant, blighted, and abandoned properties into valuable assets for residents, community partners, and investors. By offering affordable housing opportunities and encouraging responsible property ownership, the DLBA continues to support economic growth and neighborhood stability throughout the city.

To be granted compliance, properties must adhere to the following guidelines:

The exterior must be in good condition with no boards on openings and a yard free of debris and well-maintained.

The home must have an operating furnace and water heater.

A functional kitchen and bathroom must be included within the living space.

All utilities for the property must be active.