Detroit Jazz Festival Returns for Labor Day Weekend Dynamic Musical Lineup

Billed as the world's largest jazz festival, the Detroit Jazz Festival announced its 2025 lineup during a livestreamed preview at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University.

The preview included live performances from the 2025 festival's Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran and the Detroit Jazz Festival All-Stars Generation Quintet.

The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place in downtown Detroit from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, during Labor Day weekend.

Local 4 News Detroit shared the following highlights from the festival's partial lineup:

Friday, Aug. 29

Keyon Harrold "Foreverland"

Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran

Saturday, Aug. 30

Kenny Barron

Tatiana Eva-Marie and The Avalon Jazz Band

Hiromi's Sonicwonder

Endea Owens & The Cookout

John Pizzarelli

Chris Potter Trio featuring Matt Brewer and Kendrick Scott

Herlin Riley Quartet

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Sunday, Aug. 31

Lakecia Benjamin

Connie Han Trio

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran

Walter Smith III Quartet

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos

Chucho Valdés and Paquito D'Rivera Reunion Sextet

Monday, Sept. 1

Kris Davis

James Francies Trio

2025 Kresge Eminent Artist Award Winner: Marion Hayden Legacy Ensemble with special guest Kamau Kenyatta

Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran

The John Scofield Trio, featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart with special guest Nicholas Payton