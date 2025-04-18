Detroit Jazz Festival Returns for Labor Day Weekend Dynamic Musical Lineup
Billed as the world's largest jazz festival, the Detroit Jazz Festival announced its 2025 lineup during a livestreamed preview at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University.
The preview included live performances from the 2025 festival's Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran and the Detroit Jazz Festival All-Stars Generation Quintet.
The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place in downtown Detroit from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, during Labor Day weekend.
Local 4 News Detroit shared the following highlights from the festival's partial lineup:
Friday, Aug. 29
- Keyon Harrold "Foreverland"
- Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran
Saturday, Aug. 30
- Kenny Barron
- Tatiana Eva-Marie and The Avalon Jazz Band
- Hiromi's Sonicwonder
- Endea Owens & The Cookout
- John Pizzarelli
- Chris Potter Trio featuring Matt Brewer and Kendrick Scott
- Herlin Riley Quartet
- Maria Schneider Orchestra
Sunday, Aug. 31
- Lakecia Benjamin
- Connie Han Trio
- Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran
- Walter Smith III Quartet
- Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos
- Chucho Valdés and Paquito D'Rivera Reunion Sextet
Monday, Sept. 1
- Kris Davis
- James Francies Trio
- 2025 Kresge Eminent Artist Award Winner: Marion Hayden Legacy Ensemble with special guest Kamau Kenyatta
- Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran
- The John Scofield Trio, featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart with special guest Nicholas Payton
Find more information about the Detroit Jazz Festival on the event's website.