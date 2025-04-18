ContestsEvents
Detroit Jazz Festival Returns for Labor Day Weekend Dynamic Musical Lineup

Michael Vyskocil

Saxophone Player

Billed as the world's largest jazz festival, the Detroit Jazz Festival announced its 2025 lineup during a livestreamed preview at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University. 

The preview included live performances from the 2025 festival's Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran and the Detroit Jazz Festival All-Stars Generation Quintet.

The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place in downtown Detroit from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, during Labor Day weekend.

Local 4 News Detroit shared the following highlights from the festival's partial lineup:

Friday, Aug. 29

  • Keyon Harrold "Foreverland"
  • Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran

Saturday, Aug. 30

  • Kenny Barron
  • Tatiana Eva-Marie and The Avalon Jazz Band
  • Hiromi's Sonicwonder
  • Endea Owens & The Cookout
  • John Pizzarelli
  • Chris Potter Trio featuring Matt Brewer and Kendrick Scott
  • Herlin Riley Quartet
  • Maria Schneider Orchestra

Sunday, Aug. 31

  • Lakecia Benjamin
  • Connie Han Trio
  • Branford Marsalis Quartet
  • Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran 
  • Walter Smith III Quartet
  • Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos
  • Chucho Valdés and Paquito D'Rivera Reunion Sextet

Monday, Sept. 1

  • Kris Davis
  • James Francies Trio
  • 2025 Kresge Eminent Artist Award Winner: Marion Hayden Legacy Ensemble with special guest Kamau Kenyatta
  • Special performance by 2025 Artist-in-Residence Jason Moran
  • The John Scofield Trio, featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart with special guest Nicholas Payton

Find more information about the Detroit Jazz Festival on the event's website.

Michael Vyskocil
