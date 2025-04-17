ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Don’t Miss A Single Sip

House of Faygo is shaking things up. New flavors. Launch parties. Limited-edition merch. Get exclusive content alerts straight to your phone—no waiting, no FOMO. Fill out the form because once…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Faygo
Faygo

House of Faygo is shaking things up. New flavors. Launch parties. Limited-edition merch. Get exclusive content alerts straight to your phone—no waiting, no FOMO. Fill out the form because once the flavors drop and the party starts, you won’t want to miss a single sip. Click here for the form and to learn more.

faygo
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Solutions not slogans
105.9 Kiss-FMSolutions Not Slogans: Real Change for Detroit, One Issue at a TimeAngie Starr
J.B. Bickerstaff coaching for the Detroit Pistons. Does J.B. Bickerstaff Deserve To Win NBA Coach Of The Year?
105.9 Kiss-FMDoes J.B. Bickerstaff Deserve To Win NBA Coach Of The Year?Devon Campbell
Kerry Carpenter after home run in Cleveland. Will The Detroit Tigers Make It Back To The MLB Playoffs This Season?
105.9 Kiss-FMWill The Detroit Tigers Make It Back To The MLB Playoffs This Season?Devon Campbell
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect