DTE to Install Smart Equipment to Reduce Outages, Boost Service Restoration Time
DTE continues to install smart equipment to improve the reliability of its electric grid. Residents near Gleason and Greyfriar streets will soon benefit from DTE’s installation of reclosers in the…
DTE continues to install smart equipment to improve the reliability of its electric grid.
Residents near Gleason and Greyfriar streets will soon benefit from DTE's installation of reclosers in the area. A recloser is a smart tool that can detect and de-energize downed power lines, isolate power outages, and route electricity service to keep the power on while work crews make repairs to the system and boost service restoration times.
"These devices can pinpoint the exact location of damage during an outage, so we can send our field crews directly there and speed up restoration efforts," said Shannen Hartwick, DTE's director of distribution operations, in an interview with 7 News Detroit.
DTE can operate the reclosers remotely from one of its control centers. Crews have installed approximately 600 across the DTE service area, with more coming in the future. Hartwick estimated that DTE would double the number installed by another 600 for this year.
Each recloser can serve a circuit with a few hundred to more than a thousand customers.
"Just last year alone, these devices helped us avoid 10,000 customer outages and 4 million minutes of power interruptions," Hartwick added. "Just last week, we had an outage in Detroit where about 500 customers went out of power. These devices were able to operate and reroute power, so we were able to get half of the customers back on within minutes."