Culinary Scholarship Celebrates Late Detroit Chef Maxcel Hardy’s Legacy

Detroit chef Maxcel Hardy made his way in the culinary industry as an entrepreneur, a restaurateur, and an individual who always stepped up to help when needed.

Hardy, who died unexpectedly in 2024 at age 40, has been honored with a scholarship in his name created by the Detroit Shipping Company. This Cass Corridor food hall housed Hardy's Caribbean fusion restaurant Coop Detroit.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA) will be responsible for selecting a culinary student to receive this scholarship. Funds for the scholarship are raised partially through Detroit Shipping Company's charity beer tap. Breweries donate a keg for the tap or match the amount raised from beer sales. The food hall also matches the funds raised to support the scholarship.

The Chef Maxcel Hardy Memorial Culinary Scholarship will award $1,000 to students from Detroit high schools entering a post-secondary institution to study culinary, baking, or pastry arts.

"We wanted to do something, but we weren't sure what it was. It had been about a year since Max had passed, and we were trying to figure out the best way to honor the memory of him," said Detroit Shipping Company co-owner Jonathan Hartzell in an interview with The Detroit News. "He helped us really build the Shipping Company and a lot of the Detroit culinary scene at that time. His big goal when he came back to Detroit was to teach culinary arts to inner-city Detroit."

Hardy, a Detroit native, cooked in Miami and New York City restaurants. In 2017, he returned to Detroit and opened the River Bistro in Rosedale Park. Coop Detroit followed this restaurant at the Detroit Shipping Company. Hardy also opened Jed's Detroit, a burger and pizza carryout establishment at Seven Mile Road and Interstate 75. He also was the founder of the nonprofit One Chef Can 86 Hunger.