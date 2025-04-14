ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour at The Aretha!

105.9 Kiss FM wants to send YOU to one of the most powerful gospel events of the year! How to Enter: 📻 Listen to Ms. Jessica on 105.9 Kiss FM…

Live Breathe Fight

105.9 Kiss FM wants to send YOU to one of the most powerful gospel events of the year!

How to Enter:

📻 Listen to Ms. Jessica on 105.9 Kiss FM

📅 Monday – Friday | April 14 – 18

🕛 12PM – 3PM

She’ll be dropping a secret code word during her show. When you hear it, come back to this page and enter the code word in the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour on May 24th at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre!

🎤 Featuring:

  • David Mann
  • Tamela Mann
  • Erica Campbell
  • Tye Tribbett
  • Karen Clark-Sheard
  • Kierra Sheard

🎟️ Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com

🎫 Contest Entry Form

🗣️ Winners will be contacted with prize redemption details. Good luck from Ms. Jessica and 105.9 Kiss FM – Detroit’s R&B and Throwbacks!

Click here for complete contest rules.

Matt ChristophersonEditor

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.

