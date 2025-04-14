Michigan Beach Beats Out Ocean Beaches for One the Best

Summer is on the way, and that means that it's beach season throughout the country. There's really nothing like spending the day at a beach, soaking up the sun and getting toasty. It's just a relaxing and very summer-like thing to do, hanging out at the beach from dawn until dusk. Also, if you've ever watched the sunset at the beach, then you know that some of the world's most beautiful sunsets are viewed at beaches. In that spirit, there's a new tally of the best beaches in America out, and one beach in the state made the cut.

Michigan Beach Named One of the Best

The staff at Trip Advisor has released its annual tally of the best beaches in the country, and it's through their Travelers' Choice Awards. "Whether you're looking to laze on soft sands or dive into new adventures, this year's winning beaches promise a dreamy escape," they note in the story.

Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title honors the top level of excellence in travel. According to the outlet, "It's awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Trip Advisor community over a 12-month period."

One Michigan beach made the cut, and that's extra special, because almost all of the beaches named were ocean beaches. It's Oval Beach at 690 Perryman Steet in Allegan County, Michigan. This place offers "fine sand and scenic views," according to Trip Advisor, and "there's no bad time to visit this wonderful spot, plus there's always ample parking here. Pair it with a trip to the Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area and you're all set for a memorable day out."