🎶 Win Tickets to the R&B Invitation Tour at the Fox Theatre!
Get ready for a night of smooth vibes and unforgettable voices—105.9 Kiss FM is giving you the chance to win tickets to the R&B Invitation Tour starring Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét!
🎧 Here’s How to Win:
- Listen to Tune-Up on 105.9 Kiss FM
- Monday – Friday | April 14 – 18
- 3PM – 7PM
Tune-Up will announce a secret codeword during the show. When you hear it, text the codeword for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show!
🎟️ Event Info:
- The R&B Invitation Tour
- Featuring: Joe, Musiq Soulchild, Eric Benét
- Date: Friday, May 3rd
- Location: Fox Theatre – Detroit
- Buy Tickets Here
Winners will be contacted with prize redemption details.
Don’t miss your chance to see three R&B powerhouses take the stage—only from 105.9 Kiss FM, Detroit’s R&B and Throwbacks!
