ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

🎶 Win Tickets to the R&B Invitation Tour at the Fox Theatre!

Get ready for a night of smooth vibes and unforgettable voices—105.9 Kiss FM is giving you the chance to win tickets to the R&B Invitation Tour starring Joe, Musiq Soulchild,…

Matt Christopherson
Matt Christopherson

Get ready for a night of smooth vibes and unforgettable voices—105.9 Kiss FM is giving you the chance to win tickets to the R&B Invitation Tour starring Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét!

🎧 Here’s How to Win:

  • Listen to Tune-Up on 105.9 Kiss FM
  • Monday – Friday | April 14 – 18
  • 3PM – 7PM

Tune-Up will announce a secret codeword during the show. When you hear it, text the codeword for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show!

🎟️ Event Info:

  • The R&B Invitation Tour
  • Featuring: Joe, Musiq Soulchild, Eric Benét
  • Date: Friday, May 3rd
  • Location: Fox Theatre – Detroit
  • Buy Tickets Here

Winners will be contacted with prize redemption details.

Don’t miss your chance to see three R&B powerhouses take the stage—only from 105.9 Kiss FM, Detroit’s R&B and Throwbacks!

Click here for complete rules.

Tuneup
Matt Christopherson
Matt ChristophersonEditor

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.

Related Stories
Live Breathe Fight
ContestsWin Tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour at The Aretha!Matt Christopherson
105.9 KISS-FM Winning Weekend
ContestsWeekend Winning: The Art of Love & SoulMatt Christopherson
Prom Remodeled
ContestsWin tickets to Prom RemodeledDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect