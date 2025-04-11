Win tickets to Prom Remodeled

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Prom Remodeled on April 26, 2025 featuring DJ Kool!

Prom Remodeled is your opportunity to re-live or re-do one of your most important high school memories– but this time with a more important purpose!

Get your prom dresses and tuxedos ready to walk the red carpet and experience one of Detroit’s most iconic, must-attend annual events alongside a diverse crowd of the who’s who of the region’s philanthropic community and the difference-makers who are transforming the City each and every day. Enjoy a superstar lineup of entertainment and a variety of strolling hors d’oeuvres and cocktails in Detroit’s formerly vacant Durfee Middle School, now repurposed into the Durfee Innovation Society.

This year, we’re excited to announce our national performing artist will be DJ Kool– a Hip Hop legend famous for his hit, “Let Me Clear My Throat!” We’re also welcoming back the best 80s cover band in the land– Mega 80s!

Most importantly, this is your opportunity to party with a purpose and support Detroit neighborhoods in partnership with Life Remodeled. So, will you go to Prom with us?

About Life Remodeled

There’s a lot of talk but not enough walk when it comes to revitalizing Detroit neighborhoods.

Detroiters have all the talent they need, but many don’t have access to all the opportunities they

deserve. Therefore, Life Remodeled repurposes vacant school buildings into one stop hubs of

opportunity for entire families to thrive. LR fills these iconic buildings with the best and brightest

nonprofit organizations who are providing youth programs, workforce development, and human

services to tens of thousands of students and community members. LR helps their nonprofit

tenants collaborate and create far greater life transformation together than was previously

possible alone. Together, they ensure more:

● Detroit students perform at/above grade level in math and reading

● Families have access to essential health and wellness services

● Community members obtain higher-paying jobs and achieve economic self-sufficiency

To learn more about Life Remodeled’s Opportunity Hubs and other programs, visit

www.liferemodeled.org.

Enter Below for your chance to win tickets