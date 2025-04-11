This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 11
April 11 is a memorable day in Hip-Hop and R&B history, with many definitive moments on this day. One influential artist celebrating a birthday is American R&B sensation Summer Walker, born in 1996. Her second studio album Still Over It, released in November 2021 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. American rapper and producer David Banner was born on this day in 1974. Besides releasing five solo albums, he has produced music for T.I., Lil Wayne, Lil Boosie, and others.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day has seen the release of several top-selling hip-hop and R&B. singles and albums:
- 1995: Friday, the original motion picture soundtrack to the stoner comedy film of the same name starring West Coast and gangsta rap legend Ice Cube was released. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for two weeks.
- 2000: American female rap icon Da Brat dropped her third album Unrestricted through So So Def and Columbia Records. It was well received, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2000: American rapper Del the Funky Homosapien released his fourth solo album Both Sides of the Brain. It reached No. 118 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on the Independent Albums chart.
- 2006: American rapper LL Cool J released his 11th album , Todd Smith, through Def Jam. The pop-rap album reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has also been marred by controversial events involving some of hip-hop and R&B's biggest stars:
- 2006: American rapper Eminem's D12 bandmate Proof was shot and killed at a Detroit nightclub. Eminem eulogized his close friend with the unreleased song "Difficult," which leaked to the public in 2010, and "You're Never Over" from his seventh studio album Recovery.
- 2006: American singer June Pointer, the youngest member of the R&B/soul vocal group the Pointer Sisters, died aged 52. The group scored several hits in the 70s and 80s with popular songs such as "He's So Shy," "Slow Hand," and "I'm So Excited."
- 2019: Slain American rapper Nipsey Hussle's funeral ended in more tragedy as one mourner was killed and three others injured in a drive-by shooting. The ceremony drew some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Stevie Wonder, Pusha-T, Meek Mill, 2Chains, and Big Sean.
April 11 is an iconic date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has seen the release of genre-defining records and the passing of influential artists whose achievements continue to inspire fans worldwide.