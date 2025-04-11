This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 11

April 11 is a memorable day in Hip-Hop and R&B history, with many definitive moments on this day. One influential artist celebrating a birthday is American R&B sensation Summer Walker, born in 1996. Her second studio album Still Over It, released in November 2021 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. American rapper and producer David Banner was born on this day in 1974. Besides releasing five solo albums, he has produced music for T.I., Lil Wayne, Lil Boosie, and others.