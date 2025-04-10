ContestsEvents
Students Explore Careers in Construction During Detroit Demolition Week

Michael Vyskocil

In celebration of Detroit Demolition Week, city construction crews visited girls at Detroit International Academy to talk about career opportunities in construction.

Solei Thomas, a construction manager for the city of Detroit, was one of three women who described the work she performs for her trade. Through her presentation, Thomas said she wanted to empower girls to understand that the construction field values their contributions.

“Typically, we (say) go be a nurse, doctor, or lawyer. This is not the ordinary path where they say, ‘Oh, go be in construction‘; that's what we're here for,” she told Local 4 News Detroit.

During the visit, students participated in interactive activities that required them to work in teams to build structures, select materials, handle delays and inflation costs, and stay on budget. 

Tajohanna McCalebb was one of several students who participated in work projects the city is doing at vacant home locations across the community during Demolition Week. She appreciated the opportunity to learn more about an industry she previously thought was inaccessible to her as a female.

“I didn't think specifically construction would be the best way to go because it is a male-dominated field, and I thought that wasn't an option for me,” she said. “But today I was shown there is an option for me, and there are many ways that I can go down to get to that option.”

Complementing this school visit, several city employees participated in a Build Your Future job fair held on Wednesday, April 9, at the Northwest Activities Center.

Detroit
Michael VyskocilWriter
