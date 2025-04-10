Angie Starr created Solutions Not Slogans with Mason to do more than just talk about Detroit’s problems — this series is about putting real solutions into action.

The mission is simple: bring together community voices, experts, and Detroiters who care to tackle the challenges we face head-on.

The very first Solutions Not Slogans session focused on helping more people get vaccinated. The second? Encouraging Detroiters to get out and vote.

Now, this April, Angie and Mason are taking on something even bigger — housing for the homeless.

“When I heard the news about two children freezing to death in a casino parking lot because their mother had nowhere to go… I said to myself: This cannot happen again. No child should ever die because they don’t have a safe place to sleep.” — Angie Starr

Heartbroken and fired up, Angie and Mason reached out to local organizations and community leaders who are working on the front lines of Detroit’s homelessness crisis. Together, they’ll be part of a powerful panel discussion aimed at real, lasting change.

And here’s where you come in.

Angie and Mason want to hear from KISS listeners — if you’ve got a solution or an idea that could help get Detroit families off the street and into housing, share it with us! Submit your solution below for a chance to be part of our studio audience — complete with dinner on us.

Because Detroit is done with empty promises. It’s time for action.

It’s time for Solutions Not Slogans.

🗓 Thursday, April 17

📍 Beasley Media Studios

🕕 6 PM – 7 PM

Let’s make a difference — together.

Complete the form below for a chance to attend