Detroit Launches Demolition Week, Targets Project on West Side

Poletown is one of many Detroit neighborhoods plagued by disinvestment since the collapse of the automobile industry

The City of Detroit's Construction and Demolition Department kicked off Demolition Week on Alpine Street by razing a nuisance property that some neighbors called a safety hazard.

Crowds gathered on Monday, April 7, to watch contractors tear down the eyesore. Families had been complaining about the structure, stating it fostered homes for rodents and other unsafe activities.

Construction and Demolition Department staff also spent time connecting with community members during Monday's demolition. The city's goal is 8,000 demolitions this year; officials say they're on track to meet this goal by the summer.

Local 4 News Detroit spoke with several Alpine Street residents about the impact of a demolition like this in their community.

“I just really appreciate seeing a lot of the traction the city's been making really getting the development process going for the future. A lot of this stuff really was too much of an eyesore. Like I said, it's nice to see some actual momentum and actual process of things happening right now,” said Shannon Mayfield.

Detroit's Construction and Demolition Department has several events scheduled for Demolition Week, including a Citywide Career & Resources Fair on Wednesday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center, 8100 Meyers Road in Detroit.