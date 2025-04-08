Southwest Detroit Residents Face Unresolved Repair Needs Six Weeks After Severe Flooding

Several community advocacy individuals continue working with several people in southwest Detroit. They're focusing on families worried about structural issues and health concerns since returning to their homes after a significant flooding event occurred in the region in February.

These concerns have risen as the city and its contractors scramble to complete repairs to homes affected by the flood.

Local 4 News spoke with Veronica Rodriguez, a family advocate. She described a location on Beard Street where a water main broke as “ground zero” six weeks after flooding impacted the area. Rodriguez reported that community advocates continue to respond to complaints and concerns from residents, some of whom said their children are getting sick due to poor air quality in their homes.

Homeowners like Juan Hernandez, who lives on Green Street, are frustrated by the delays. When flooding damaged his basement and ruined his belongings, Hernandez thought he would be able to get a new furnace.

“The inspector came to this home and told him, ‘Oh, I'm in a hurry,' and he hasn't come back,” said Rodriguez.

Hernandez confirmed the members of his household have been getting ill due to poor air quality issues.

Local 4 News also reported that families on Beard Street have been complaining of structural and electrical problems following the flooding.

The city of Detroit said its contractors have already been inside more than 250 homes in the area. Crews have been working with homeowners to remove debris, clean, sanitize, and install more than 130 new furnaces and hot water tanks.

In a statement provided to the Local 4 News team, Gary Brown, director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, acknowledged that the city has proactively assisted homeowners affected by the flooding and will continue to do so.