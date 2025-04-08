Detroit Health Department to Offer Free Screenings During Public Health Week

Side view portrait of African American woman as female dermatologist consulting patient in clinic and examining skin

The Detroit Health Department invites residents to participate in free health services and activities to improve their health and well-being during Public Health Week, April 8 to 12.

Various events promoting public health will be held throughout the week at Detroit Police Department precincts, city recreation centers, and community partner organizations across the city. Participants do not need appointments, IDs, or health insurance.

The following activities are scheduled during the week:

Wednesday, April 9: Narcan distribution, training, and health screenings will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road.

Thursday, April 10: A community program, "Good Health: It Starts Here," will promote healthy activities and preventive care practices from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere St.

Friday, April 11: A Ceasefire Peace Walk will accompany free health screenings, family events, and food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Personalities from 105.9 KISS FM will also be in attendance at the Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct, 5100 Nevada Ave.

Saturday, April 12: During a Family Fun Wellness Day, men can receive free haircuts and positive conversations among men, while women can receive self-care-centered conversations. Food, a video game truck, and more family activities will be offered at the Ford Resource and Engagement Center, 15491 Maddelein St.