Detroit’s Desiree Kelly Channels History, East-Side Upbringing Through Her Art

Known for her impactful portraits and murals that blend street art with traditional oil painting, Detroit artist Desiree Kelly uses the medium of art to reflect her east-side neighborhood roots and fearless sense of adventure.

Kelly's artistic journey began during her childhood on Beals Street, near Charlevoix. She watched the deterioration of her neighborhood during the foreclosure crisis from 2005 to 2015. Motivated by the loss around her, Kelly decided to move beyond what was going away and created an action plan for her art.

“I asked myself: ‘How can I preserve as much as possible and keep these stories going? How can I keep that history going?'" said Kelly in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. “So my art does represent where I came from. I don't think I would want it any other way.”

As a student at Wayne State University, Kelly fell in love with oil painting. She also discovered fencing and earned a college scholarship through her participation in the sport. Kelly said she hasn't been afraid to explore new things during her artistic journey. Upon graduating from Wayne State in 2011, Kelly soon began receiving commissions from businesses and individuals for her murals and paintings depicting public icons.

Through her art, Kelly said she hopes viewers will see the personalities of the people she captures through her brushstrokes. She hopes that her art will have a lasting impact on her city and all who inhabit it.