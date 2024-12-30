When 500 Smiles Delivered 5,000 Dinners: The Story That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

Thousands of Meals. One Powerful Mission.

On Christmas Day, something AMAZING happened in Detroit.

Hundreds of volunteers came together to create nearly 5,000 meals—all for seniors and adults with disabilities. Let that sink in for a second.

5,000 meals.

The Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) teamed up with the DTE Energy Foundation to make it happen at Trio Community Meals in Detroit.

The recipients? People from Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and the Five Grosse Pointes. Each one received a warm, home-cooked holiday dinner.

But it’s more than just food. It’s about connection. Care.And letting people know they’re not alone.

“Year-round, we serve the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities, and we work hard to make sure none of them go without a hot home-cooked meal on Christmas,” said Ronald Taylor, President and CEO of DAAA.

He added something important: “A meal delivered by a caring, smiling volunteer can brighten the spirits of many who might otherwise be alone most of the day.”

Want to make a difference like this? Learn more about the DAAA’s work (and how YOU can help) by visiting their website or calling 313-446-4444.

This is what the community looks like. This is what giving back feels like.

And YOU can be part of it.