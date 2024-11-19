Michigan Has 2 of the Snowiest Cities in America, Farmer’s Almanac Says

Getty Images / digidreamgrafix

Michigan is a state that can be known for its snowfall, and as it turns out, the state has two of the snowiest cities in America, according to the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac. If you’re someone who loves snow, this could come as good news, but if you’re more like me and take any opportunity to avoid the snow, then sorry about this report. Still, the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have worked hard to put together this tally of the snowiest places in America, and whether you like snow or not, it’s an interesting read.

Michigan Has 2 of the Snowiest Cities

The experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have put together a tally of the snowiest cities in America. They only looked at cities with at least 10,000 people, or else they would have pretty much only had Alaskan towns. The snowiest spot in America is Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Even though it’s not a city, it impressed the Farmer’s Almanac wit its 283.5 inches of snowfall per year.

As for Michigan, the snowiest city in America is actually Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with an average snowfall of 119.3 inches per year. Another spot made the cut, too, and that’s Muskegon which is located between Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake, so it gets a lot of lake-effect snow. It has about 79.3 inches annually. So, if you live near those Michigan towns, get ready to listen to Christmas music and enjoy all the snow coming your way.

Here’s a fun fact about snow. Even though snow look like it’s white, it’s really not. It’s translucent. As the National Snow and Ice Data center explains, when light reflects off the snow, it looks like it’s white in color. “The many sides of a snowflake scatter light, diffusing the color spectrum in many directions,” they state, adding that snow can actually look darker when dust or pollution come into play. Also, studying snow is actually a significant part of science. “As a vital component to Earth’s climate and water resources, scientists study snow to understand how it influences weather forecasts, avalanche risks, infrastructure design, and water availability,” the National Snow and Ice Data center explains.

So, what is the real definition of snow? According to The Wildlife Trust, “Snow is a solid form of precipitation, basically little clumps of ice crystals that fall from the sky.” They add that, “When the atmospheric temperature is below freezing, water vapor in the air turns to ice.” So, that’s how we get all the white powdery stuff. Reach out to me with your favorite Michigan Christmas spots.

