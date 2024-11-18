Michigan is Expected to Get Its First Snow This Week

Winter is on the way, but it sure hasn’t felt like it across much of the U.S. yet this season. However, that’s about to change, as a swath of cold air is expected, by weather experts, to move into the area this week, bringing the chance for some very fall and winter-like weather. Now, Michigan is forecasted to get its first snow this week. So, if you’re someone who loves when it actually feels like winter, or at least winter-ish, this week might be for you.

According to the National Weather Service, a good amount of rain is expected this week throughout lower Michigan. Temperature-wise, it will still be above normal during the first part of the week, with highs in the upper-50s and 60s. But, Thursday, Nov. 21, is the day to watch, because that’s when temperatures dip across much of Michigan. In Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing, temperatures will only get up to the high-30s or around 40 on Thursday, brining the chance of Michigan’s very first snowfall to all of those areas. It will be light, of course. Get ready to listen to Christmas music, right? What’s interesting is that north, in Traverse City, they’re looking at warmer conditions and rain on Thursday, so it’s kind of a turn around.

Let’s say you really want to see some snow this holiday season. If so, you might want to check out the snowiest cities in America. The experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have put out a tally of the snowiest cities in America, based on a few criteria. Mainly, they only looked at cities with at least 10,000 people. If they hadn’t done they, the tally would have mainly Alaskan towns. It’s really wild to see how much snow these towns get. They also used official NOAA data on annual snowfall totals to figure out which cities get the most white stuff.

The No. 1 snowiest city in the country, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, is Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. “One of the oldest French settlements in North America, Sault Ste. Marie is near the river bank connecting Lake Huron and Lake Superior,” they note. “With lake-effect snow, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the snowiest places in the United States. Sault Ste. Marie has received an average snowfall of 119.3 inches per year.” That’s certainly a lot of snow. Too much, if you ask me, but if you love snow, it’s perfect for you. No. 2 on their tally was Syracuse, New York, in the upstate New York area. They get 114.3 inches per year of snow on average. Another city near there, Buffalo. gets about 92 inches of snow a year. Choc it up to a lot of lake-effect snow.

